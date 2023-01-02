At Least 10 Killed, 24 Inmates Escape in Attack on Mexican Prison Near Texas Border

On Sunday morning, armed gunmen in armored vehicles approached a Ciudad Juarez prison and began to open fire

By Laura Barcella
Published on January 2, 2023 11:40 AM
Security forces take measures after a prison riot broke out at the CERESO state prison in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on January 01, 2023. 14 inmates killed and dozens injured in the prison where more than 30 dangerous prisoners escaped.
Photo: Christian Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty

At least ten people were killed on Sunday during a dramatic attack on a Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, prison right across the El Paso, Tx., border.

Reuters, Al Jazeera, and other news outlets report that a number of guards and inmates died when a slew of gunmen in armored vehicles attacked the Cereso Number 3 state prison. (The perpetrators and motive behind the violent attack are unclear.)

The scene after a prison riot and attack broke out in Mexico. Christian Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty

According to a statement from the Chihuahua State Prosecutor's office, the incident began around 7 am on Sunday, when armed gunmen inside armored vehicles approached the prison and began to open fire on the prison's guards.

Visitors hoping to see their loved ones on New Year's Day were also milling around outside the facility, CBS News reports, as the chaotic scene unfolded.

At least 24 inmates escaped the prison during the melee, and at least 13 people were wounded (in addition to those who were killed).

The scene outside the Juarez prison. Christian Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty

A search is now underway for the escaped inmates, Today reports.


Inside the prison, some inmates rioted and began setting fires, as well as fighting with guards, Al Jazeera reports.

Mexican soldiers and police reportedly regained control of the prison later in the day. At least four people were detained, according to the state prosecutor's office, but it's unclear who they were or who may have initiated the attack.

The state prosecutor's office is investigating.

