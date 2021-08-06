Officer George Gonzalez was stabbed to death while standing on a bus platform for the Pentagon

Police Officer Killed in Random Stabbing at Pentagon Was War Veteran Who Embodied 'Service to Others'

Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer George Gonzalez was standing at a bus platform for the Pentagon on Tuesday when he was fatally stabbed, multiple outlets reported.

Austin Lanz, 27, stepped off a bus with a knife and lunged at Gonzalez without provocation, the FBI stated on its Twitter account. Lanz then got the officer's gun and shot himself, the station reported.

"A struggle ensued, in which the subject mortally wounded Officer Gonzalez and then shot himself with the officer's service weapon," the FBI stated. "Other PFPA officers engaged the subject, who ultimately died at the scene."

"A civilian bystander, who was also injured during the incident, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and later released," the FBI stated.

Marine Corps spokesman Maj. Jim Stenger said Lanz served briefly in the service, enlisting on Oct. 9, 2012 and was "administratively separated on Nov. 2, 2012, and never earned the title Marine," according to a statement obtained by the New York Times.

Gonzalez, a New York Yankees fan from Brooklyn, was an Army veteran who served in Iraq and joined the Pentagon police force in 2018, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency told the Military Times.

During a press conference in the White House briefing room, press secretary Jen Psaki offered condolences to the officer's family

"His life was one of service," Psaki said. "He lost his life protecting those who protect the nation."

While the investigation remains ongoing, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin offered his condolences and said that flags at the Pentagon would be flown at half-staff.