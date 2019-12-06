At Least 2 Killed in Active Shooter Situation at Fla. Naval Base, Suspect Dead

Image zoom Getty

Two innocent people were killed when an active shooter opened fire on a naval base in Pensacola, Florida.

According to an announcement by the U.S. Navy on Twitter, the shooter is dead and an “unknown number of injured people” were being taken to hospitals.

The base remains on lockdown, a Navy spokesperson told ABC News.

This is the second shooting incident on a Navy base in the last week.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On Wednesday afternoon, a United States sailor opened fire at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, killing two civilian employees and injuring one before he fatally shot himself.

According to its website, Naval Air Station Pensacola, situated in Escambia County, employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel. It is the headquarters for Naval Education Training Command, a command which combines direction and control of all Navy education and training.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.