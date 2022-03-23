The unidentified remains were discovered Thursday afternoon while the homeowner's boyfriend was down in a crawl space to fix a plumbing issue

Pa. Woman 'Traumatized' After Boyfriend Finds Human Remains Beneath the Home She's Lived in for 5 Years

A Pennsylvania couple discovered human remains while performing maintenance on plumbing beneath their mobile home Thursday, prompting a death investigation by state troopers.

Tracey Douds has lived in her Ohioville residence for about five years, so it comes as no surprise that news of the remains shocked and horrified her.

"I've felt weird since I've been here and I didn't know why," she told KDKA about her home.

Douds told the outlet that on occasion she would smell something foul, but never thought much of it until her boyfriend returned from a crawl space beneath the home and said, "Tracey, you're not going to believe this. ... I think there is a dead body under there."

Ohioville Police and state troopers were called to the home, where they found the body "in an extreme state of decomposition," according to a Pennsylvania State Police incident report.

Investigators have not yet determined a manner of death or verified the identity of the deceased individual.

As for the residents of the home, "We're a little traumatized, but it will be over soon," Douds told KDKA, adding that sleeping in the residence felt eerie the night after the discovery.