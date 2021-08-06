Rhoda Wagner was an animal lover trying to help a friend

Pa. Woman Mauled to Death While Breaking up Fight Between Dogs She Was Watching: 'Special Person'

A Pennsylvania woman who was watching her roommate's dogs was mauled to death while trying to beak up a fight between the animals.

On July 28, Rhoda Wagner was found dead in her front yard with three dogs running loose around her, PennLive reports. Responding authorities took the dogs, all pit bulls, into custody and through an investigation determined Wagner had been mauled to death. All three dogs were since euthanized with the consent of the owner, authorities said.

According to investigators, the dogs belonged to Wagner's roommate. She had been watching the dogs, who had been living with her for over a month, when she was attacked.

She was home alone at the time of the incident, WGAL reports.

"We are actually under the impression the two dogs got into a fight and she was trying to break them up," Wagner's best friend Carla Mae Snow told WPH-TV. "I just want the whole world to know what she was and who she was, I just want everybody to know that she was a really, really heartfelt, special person."

According to Snow, Wagner, was an animal lover who would "do anything for anybody."

The 60-year-old was also an advocate for pit bulls.

"I know if she would be alive today, we should not want to see pit bulls to be brought down any more than they already are," Snow said. "She loves her dogs. She was always sending us pictures of her dogs, taking a nap with her or babying her when she's sick."

One of Wagner's pit bulls was inside the home at the time of the attack and is now in the care of her son.