Rebecca Solt ended her relationship with Anthony Boone several months before her death

Pa. Woman Is Killed and Accused Ex-Boyfriend Shoots Himself with Police Closing in

The family of a Pennsylvania woman who was fatally shot — allegedly by her ex-boyfriend — is speaking out to raise awareness about domestic violence.

"Not only did the children lose their mother, her parents lost a daughter, and her brother lost a sister," the family of 40-year-old Rebecca "Beckie" Solt wrote on a GoFundMe page. "She was loved by many and will be greatly missed."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Solt was killed on Aug. 27 while she had a cigarette outside the home where she and her children had been secretly living to hide from the suspect, Anthony Boone, her family said on a GoFundMe page.

She had tried to get a protection from abuse order against Boone, according to her family and court documents examined by The Clearfield Progress.

Several months ago, Solt, a mother of three, left Boone after her manager offered her a place to stay, the family wrote on the GoFundMe.

An official in Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’ office tells PEOPLE that according to Boone's arrest affidavit, a witness said she was at the home on the day Solt was shot. The witness said Solt was sitting on a swing in the backyard, and that Solt screamed before being shot three or four times.

The witness also told police she had seen text messages allegedly sent from Boone to Solt saying that when he found her, he would kill her, according to the affidavit.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Boone allegedly fled the scene but was quickly identified as a suspect and eventually located by police. Before he could be taken into custody, Boone shot himself in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition was not immediately clear.

He has been charged with criminal homicide, possession of firearm prohibited, aggravated assault and simple assault.

Image zoom Lawrence Township Police

Solt's family has shared her story in detail in hopes of helping domestic violence victims.

"Keep spreading the word about Beckie’s story. I would still like this to get awareness to help others," her family wrote.

It's unclear how Boone allegedly learned of Solt's location. Solt's family says on the day of her killing, Boone was scheduled to appear in Clearfield County courts because she was filing for sole custody of the couple's child.