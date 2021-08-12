Pa. Woman Finds a Loved One's Severed Head in Her Freezer, Police Detain Man for Victim's Murder

A Pennsylvania woman called local authorities Wednesday morning after finding the severed head of one of her relatives inside a freezer, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a statement from the Lancaster Police, officers arrived outside the home of Donald Meshey Jr. at around 9 a.m. Wednesday and spoke with the woman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Patrol officers made contact with the reporting person, who advised them that she had just been inside the residence and spoke with Meshey," the statement reads.

The woman alerted officers that while speaking with Meshey, 32, he "told her that there was a cadaver in one of the beds in the home and there was a head in the freezer," according to the statement. She allegedly told police that she saw the head in the freezer and believed it belonged to one of her family members.

A patrol officer immediately spoke with Meshey, according to the statement, who allegedly "escorted the officer inside the residence and took the officer to the kitchen, where he proceeded to remove what appeared to be a human head from the freezer to show the officer."

Backup was summoned and the scene was secured.

The statement explains that Meshey later spoke with detectives, and "said he found what he described as a 'cadaver doll' in his father's bedroom, which looked and sounded like his father."

As the conversation continued, "Meshey admitted to stabbing the 'cadaver doll' for 2 to 3 minutes with a knife and then dismembered the body," reads the statement.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The victim's name and age were not provided.

Meshey is being held without bail after being charged with felony criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He has yet to enter pleas to the charges against him.