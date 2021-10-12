Sherry Lee Heffernan told a court she's innocent late last week during an extradition hearing

Pa. Woman Charged with Murdering Her Dad and His Girlfriend in N.J. Claims She's 'Being Framed'

The Pennsylvania woman charged with murdering her 87-year-old father and his 75-year-old girlfriend claims she is the victim of setup, according to local reports.

According to a statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, 55-year-old Sherry Lee Heffernan — charged with two counts of murder in addition to weapons possession violations — allegedly stabbed her father, John Enders, and his girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, to death inside their Surf City, N.J., residence on or around Sept. 29.

The coroner's office deemed their deaths homicides and noted they also sustained blunt force trauma injuries.

John Enders' home in Surf City John Enders' home | Credit: Google Maps

The couple was found slain by police on Oct. 3. Heffernan, a realtor, was arrested the next day by Pennsylvania authorities.

The Daily Local News of Chester County was present Friday for Heffernan's extradition hearing.

Heffernan agreed to waive extradition to New Jersey during the hearing, but also told the court she was not guilty of the crimes she's accused of, the outlet reports.

"I'm being framed," Heffernan told the judge. "I would have surrendered myself in New Jersey if I had known I was wanted for something."

She also proclaimed she was "not guilty" during Friday's proceedings, as reported by The Daily Local News.

Francoise Pitoy Francoise Pitoy | Credit: Facebook

The Daily Local News obtained a copy of the criminal complaint against Heffernan, which alleges investigators found dried blood inside her Winnebago. Detectives claim surveillance footage captured the very same vehicle traveling through Enders' Surf City neighborhood around the time of the murders.

Enders, the affidavit indicates, was found dead in a reclining chair, while Pitoy's body was found on a staircase.

A neighbor told police Enders was selling his $1.9 million shore home, and that his daughter had asked to be the broker for the sale. But when Enders hired someone else, Heffernan allegedly became disgruntled, it is stated in the affidavit.

Before arresting Heffernan, detectives spoke to her son, according to the affidavit.

"I can't believe she did this," the son allegedly said, in reference to his grandfather's murder.

PEOPLE was unable to ascertain the name of Heffernan's defense attorney.