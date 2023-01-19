Pa. Woman Accused of Killing and Dismembering Parents with Chainsaw

A woman has been accused of killing her elderly parents after police found their dismembered bodies in their Pennsylvania home on Tuesday.

Verity Beck, 43, had been living with her parents, Reid and Miriam Beck, 73 and 72, when police responded to a 911 call from her brother, ABC6 News reported. According to the criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, he was concerned that he had seen a body under a blanket during a visit to the house earlier Tuesday night.

Authorities found both parents in "different stages of dismemberment," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said during a press conference Wednesday.

"There were signs of extreme trauma and I'll tell you that a chainsaw was found," he said. "Verity used this chainsaw and then had put parts of her parents into trash bags and had covered them up, and they were actually in two different trash cans."

The autopsy confirmed that both Reid and Miriam died of a gunshot wound to the head.

"We pray that that happened first," Steele said during the release.

Before calling 911, Verity had told her brother that things at home were "bad," to which he told her to call the police, according to investigators. Beck said she needed "more time." He called 911 after that visit, around 10:30 pm Tuesday night according to Steele.

The murders had likely taken place over a period of time, Steele also shared. An unread newspaper from Jan. 7 was found in the home, according to the criminal complaint. The last time Verity's brother spoke to his mother — a former public school nurse — was that same day.

Steele could not share a confirmed motive for the double homicide. However, there was evidence that a safe inside the house had been attempted to be broken into.

A neighbor told ABC6 that she is "completely stunned" by the news. "It's a quiet neighborhood," Linda Cranney said. "A place to raise your kid."

Verity has been charged with first-degree and third-degree murder, and is being held without bail. It is unclear if Verity has obtained legal council.