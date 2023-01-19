Pa. Woman Accused of Killing and Dismembering Parents with Chainsaw

43-year old Verity Beck has been charged with first and third-degree murder

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023 10:32 AM
Verity Beck is accused of killing her elderly parents and dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw.
Photo: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

A woman has been accused of killing her elderly parents after police found their dismembered bodies in their Pennsylvania home on Tuesday.

Verity Beck, 43, had been living with her parents, Reid and Miriam Beck, 73 and 72, when police responded to a 911 call from her brother, ABC6 News reported. According to the criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, he was concerned that he had seen a body under a blanket during a visit to the house earlier Tuesday night.

Authorities found both parents in "different stages of dismemberment," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said during a press conference Wednesday.

"There were signs of extreme trauma and I'll tell you that a chainsaw was found," he said. "Verity used this chainsaw and then had put parts of her parents into trash bags and had covered them up, and they were actually in two different trash cans."

The autopsy confirmed that both Reid and Miriam died of a gunshot wound to the head.

"We pray that that happened first," Steele said during the release.

Before calling 911, Verity had told her brother that things at home were "bad," to which he told her to call the police, according to investigators. Beck said she needed "more time." He called 911 after that visit, around 10:30 pm Tuesday night according to Steele.

The murders had likely taken place over a period of time, Steele also shared. An unread newspaper from Jan. 7 was found in the home, according to the criminal complaint. The last time Verity's brother spoke to his mother — a former public school nurse — was that same day.

Steele could not share a confirmed motive for the double homicide. However, there was evidence that a safe inside the house had been attempted to be broken into.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A neighbor told ABC6 that she is "completely stunned" by the news. "It's a quiet neighborhood," Linda Cranney said. "A place to raise your kid."

Verity has been charged with first-degree and third-degree murder, and is being held without bail. It is unclear if Verity has obtained legal council.

Related Articles
Ana and Brian Walshe
Brian Walshe, Husband of Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe, Charged with Murder
Tarae Washington, killed by estranged husband William Fitzgerald
Man Allegedly Handcuffed, Stabbed Wife to Death After She Filed for Divorce
Nakira Griner, Daniel Griner Jr.
N.J. Mom Found Guilty of Killing Toddler Son, Burning Body and Burying Him in Yard
Leroy Fowler, Judy Church
Mass. Man Told Stepson He Thought Girlfriend Was Poisoning His Coffee Shake. Now She's Accused of Murder
Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi
Husband of Missing Pa. Mom Allegedly Strangled and Dismembered Her, Searched 'How to Get Away with Murder'
torrey moore
Md. Authorities Discover Decomposing Body of Pregnant Woman While Arresting Man Accused of Separate Murder
Isaac Apodaca, Kiara McCulley
N.M. Woman Is Killed with Sword — and Couple Is Charged with Murder amid Claims of Secret Society
Taylor K. Blaha, Brandon D. Thoma
Iowa Couple Allegedly Drowned Newborn in Bathtub out of Fear Police Would Learn About Drug Use: Police
D’Asia Johnson
Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murdering, Dismembering New York Woman and Stuffing Remains in Suitcase
Receia Kollie for main/tout? GFM here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funding-for-receia-kollies-burial?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined
Minn. Mom Urged Son to Get Help, 'Turn His Life Around.' Now He's Accused of Murdering Her
Demetris Lincoln
A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested
Quiana Mann
Boy, 10, Accused of Fatally Shooting Mom Because He Was Angry She Wouldn't Buy Him Virtual Reality Headset
handcuffs
Woman Accused of Kidnapping Ashley Bush Allegedly Wanted to Keep the Woman's Unborn Baby as Her Own
Fran Walker
Landlord Is Allegedly Murdered, Dismembered by Tenant After She Served Eviction Notice
Hend Bustami, Afaf Hussanen
Woman Who Blamed Prior Arrest on Being Too 'Pretty' Accused of Killing Mom: 'I Think I Killed My Mommy': Reports
IAN CHRISTOPHER BAUNACH, Katie Samantha Baunach
Florida Bodybuilder Charged with Ex's Murder, After Police Find Bones in Backyard Burn Pile