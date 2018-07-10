Pa. Woman Called 911 on Ex-Boyfriend Moments Before She Was Stabbed to Death

A Pennsylvania woman called 911 to report her ex-boyfriend was attacking her before she was found dead with stab wounds, PEOPLE confirms.

Bensalem Police Public Safety Director Fred Harran tells PEOPLE that shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday, Teresa Priestley called 911 when William Table began attacking her after she got into her car outside her home.

About a minute later, police received a second 911 call reporting a car crash less than a quarter-mile away from the knife attack, says Harran. Officers arrived to find Priestley dead on arrival after she drove away from the site of the attack with mortal stab wounds.

The stabbing set off a 12-hour manhunt for Table, who was arrested by Philadelphia police that evening after he allegedly stabbed a homeless man, says Harran.

According to Harran, Priestley had recently broken up with Table.

“It appears they were living together prior to this, but just recently he was thrown out of the apartment and she just had her locks changed yesterday,” Harran told reporters at a Monday press conference.

Harran tells PEOPLE Priestley was about to leave for work in the morning. Police believe Table had staked out her home with the goal of attacking her.

Priestley’s neighbor Mike Angley told TV station WPVI he heard Priestley crying for help during the attack.

“I heard a woman screaming ‘help me,’ ” Angley said. “After that, tires screeched.”

William Table Bensalem Police Department

Table is charged by Bensalem police with criminal homicide, kidnapping and possession of an instrument of crime, according to online records.

According to Philadelphia police, there are no current charges against Table in Philadelphia.

Table is being held without bail in the Bucks County Correctional Facility. It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.

Harran tells PEOPLE that Table “is an evil person. I won’t even call him a human being. To commit such a heinous crime, and to slaughter a woman on the way to work because she no longer wants to date you? I’m not sure that person can be considered a person.”