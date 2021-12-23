Pennsylvania Trio Sentenced for Murdering Domino's Delivery Person They Set Up for Robbery

Three Pennsylvanians were sentenced to prison Monday for the 2017 killing of a Domino's pizza delivery driver who was working extra shifts to make money for the holidays.

Israel Berrios, Carolina Carmona, and Salvador Roberts pleaded guilty in October in connection with the death of 58-year-old Richard LaBar, who was fatally shot around 1 a.m. on East Stroudsburg University's campus on Dec. 11, 2017.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

LaBar died later that day at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

"What these three did was utterly disgusting," Monroe County First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso said in a press release. "The case impacted the community significantly."

Prosecutors said LaBar was the victim of a setup by the trio.

Police said Carmona, then 30, called in an order for a pepperoni pizza and cinnamon sticks, the Pocono Record reported.

Carmona waited in front of the door of the ROTC building just off campus for the delivery while Berrios, then 17, hid in the nearby bushes with a 410-gauge sawed-off shotgun.

Israel Berrios, Carolina Carmona, Salvadore Roberts Israel Berrios, Carolina Carmona, Salvadore Roberts | Credit: East Stroudsburg Police

Prosecutors alleged that LaBar had arrived and was attempting to confirm the pizza order with Carmona when Berrios came out of the bushes, pointed the shotgun at him and demanded money.

LaBar struggled with Berrios but was knocked to the ground. Prosecutors said Berrios shot LaBar in the face then he and Carmona robbed him of $100. The couple then ran to Roberts, then 21, who had parked his Mercedes two blocks away.

According to the Pocono Record, a previous pizza delivery robbery, witness testimony and surveillance footage helped police identify the trio as suspects.

Police also found the shotgun used in the slaying at Berrios' home and a pair of women's shoes with pizza stains on them, the Record reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

During their sentencing, Mancuso said Carmona chose not to address the court and Roberts apologized to LaBar's family. Berrios, he said, quoted scripture and "vowed he would be a great man someday," according to the press release.

Berrios, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, was sentenced to 60 and a half years in state prison. Carmona, who plead guilty to third-degree murder and robbery, was given a sentence of 29 ½ to 60 years in prison. Roberts, who also plead guilty to third-degree murder and robbery, was sentenced to 26 to 60 years behind bars.

An attorney for Roberts said his client, who is Carmona's half-brother, didn't know the shooting was going to happen.

"Sal was the driver of the car," his defense attorney, Robert Saurman, tells PEOPLE. "He didn't even know there was a gun there as far as I could tell. I don't think he realized there had been a murder until sometime after."

"At the same time, he participated knowingly. He drove them there. He knew they were going to rob the pizza guy," Saurman adds. "So he accepted responsibility. He plead guilty. I think he got the lowest sentence of the three which was right but I think it was a higher sentence than he probably should have had."