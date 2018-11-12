‘Daddy’s Girl’ Toddler Killed in Attack by Family Dog

A Pennsylvania family is mourning the loss of a 19-month-old girl who was mauled to death last week by their dog.

Nora Sharp was attacked by the dog outside their Windsor Township home on Nov. 4. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and died from her injuries, the York Daily Record reports.

According to the Record, the dog — described by York Area Regional Police Chief Tim Damon as a mixed breed — was subsequently euthanized.

Damon said that the attack occurred at about 10:15 p.m. while one parent was home. By the time officers arrived, the toddler and dog had been separated.

On Tuesday, the York County Coroner announced Nora died of “multiple injuries due to dog attack,” the Record, York Dispatch and WITF report. Her death was described as accidental.

No charges have been filed. York Area Regional police could not be reached by PEOPLE Monday.

Nora’s family has not yet been questioned by police, Damon told the Record, adding, “We’re not asking them a whole lot of questions at the moment.”

Damon told the Record that authorities are still looking into the breed of the dog and that the attack was a “tragic, isolated incident.”

In an online obituary, Nora is described by her family as the “center of attention in any room she entered.”

“In her short time on this Earth, Nora touched the lives of so many,” the obituary states. “She was a ‘daddy’s girl’ but had her mother’s big heart.”

The toddler, who was born prematurely, loved bedtime stories, dancing and making people laugh by making funny faces.

On Sunday, the family held a celebration of her life at a local church. In lieu of flowers, they are asking for donations to be made in Nora’s name to York Hospital NICU Parent Support of York.