Pa. Teen is Fatally Shot on Prom Night, 20 Years After the Unsolved Death of Her Aunt

It was a week before graduation, and Morgan Dunston was at a post-prom party in a community center’s parking lot on the south side of Pittsburgh.

Suddenly, shots rang out. The 18-year-old senior was fatally struck in the head. “Someone came up from behind and started shooting and my baby got shot,” Dunston’s mother, Angie Krimm, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The teen was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive the attack. Now her devastated family — including twin sister Jordyn — are reeling from their sudden loss. Morgan had planned to attend cosmetology school this summer, according to the New York Post. Family and friends remembered her as a kind and considerate teen who cheerfully helped those in need.

“She wasn’t in a gang. She wasn’t with the wrong crowd,” Angie Krimm told the Post-Gazette. “She was at the wrong place at the wrong time, trying to enjoy life.”

It’s a difficult and familiar plight for the family, who has been touched by tragedy before. On June 30 1998, Angie Krimm’s 14-year-old sister — Morgan’s Aunt — vanished after leaving the family home to go to the store. A utility worker found her remains days later in the tall grass on a hillside at a nearby cemetery.

The death of Kimmie Krimm has remained a mystery. The Allegheny County Coroner’s Office was unable to determine a cause or manner of death. Police were unable to solve the case, leaving the family without closure.

Kimmie’s mother, Jeanie, says she has never been the same since her daughter was killed 21 years ago. Now, she’s watching her other daughter, Angie, go through the same pain.

“Everything that Angie is saying right now, I said 21 years ago,” Jeanie Krimm told WTAE-TV. “I always said that we belonged to this club that nobody should belong to, and that’s the mothers who have to bury their children.”

Jeannie Krimm told the station that the loss of her granddaughter is pushing her to her emotional limit. “You can only process so much pain until your body just stops allowing it,” she said.

Morgan’s twin sister accepted her diploma on her behalf, and is planning to attend Slippery Rock University on a full scholarship. Her family hopes she will follow through on her plans despite the loss of her sister.

She feels like, ‘If I go on and live my life, I am leaving my sister behind,’” Angie Krimm told the Post-Gazette. “And I said, ‘Jordyn, you have to do it for her. Because that’s what she would want you to do.’”

No arrests have been made in either death — and the family is urging anyone with information to contact authorities.