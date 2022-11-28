Pa. Teen Allegedly Admits on Instagram to Killing Girl, Then Asks for Help Disposing of Body

Authorities arrested a Pennsylvania teen who allegedly killed a girl and then solicited help on Instagram to dispose of the body.

Joshua Cooper, 16, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of an unidentified 16-year-old girl, according to a Bensalem Police Department news release.

The suspect allegedly confessed on an Instagram video chat to killing the victim. Then, the suspect allegedly showed "the legs and feet of someone covered in blood," the release states.

The suspect also allegedly asked for help disposing of the body.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to authorities, the acquaintance's mother alerted police, who were able to locate the suspect's home in Bensalem.

When authorities arrived, Cooper allegedly fled.

At that point, police discovered "a deceased juvenile female on the floor of the bathroom with an apparent gunshot wound. There were also indications that substantial steps were taken to clean up the crime scene," according to the release, which did not indicate a motive.

Cooper was caught and arrested a short time later, police say.

Cooper is also charged with possessing instruments of crime and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The suspect was denied bail.

It was unclear if Cooper has entered a plea to the charges. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on the suspect's behalf.