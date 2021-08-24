Pa. Teacher's Aide Accused of Sexual Assault Turns Gun on Herself During Meeting with Alleged Victim

A Pennsylvania teacher's aide died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday, one month after she was accused of sexual assaulting an underaged student, authorities say.

Jennilynne Derolf, 38, worked at Valley Day School in Falls Township, where she allegedly began a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old male student, according to a statement from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

The statement details that on July 15, following a complaint from the alleged victim's grandparent, Derolf was charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault and institutional sexual assault.

She also faced misdemeanor charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

On Sunday, while Derolf was free on bail, she contacted the alleged victim and arranged to meet with him, according to a release from Falls Township police. When the juvenile's family learned that she was with him, they alerted police, who conducted a welfare check on the boy.

Police Chief Nelson Whitney said that upon officers' arrival, Derolf killed herself with a firearm. The juvenile was not injured.

During the investigation into Derolf's alleged abuse last month, the juvenile told authorities that he and his teacher's aide would exchange messages through a mobile messaging app and meet up at a nearby park, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

The boy said that in June, his relationship with Derolf turned romantic, and in July, they engaged in sexual intercourse in her vehicle three times, the complaint alleges.

Derolf's case was set to be prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Matthew Lannetti.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death are still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.