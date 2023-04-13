Pa. Mom Strangled Son, 11, So He Wouldn't Face Family Financial Struggles, Authorities Say

Police found a belt on the driver's side floor of the mother's SUV, which she had allegedly driven into the ocean

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 13, 2023 09:22 AM

A Pennsylvania mother has been accused of strangling her 11-year-old son with a belt while he slept so he wouldn't have to grow up with the family's financial struggles, authorities say.

Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, 50, was charged with the murder of Matthew Whitehead after the child's body was found in their Horsham home on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

During police questioning, Dirienzo-Whitehead claimed Matthew had been upset and "crying off and on all day" over the family's financial difficulties. Dirienze-Whitehead said she did not want her son to grow up with these struggles "so she strangled him with her husband's belt as he slept," according to a police affidavit cited by Glendale Local.

The boy's father called 911 about 7 a.m. local time after he noticed the door to the primary bedroom was locked and the family's Toyota Highlander was missing. Police found Matthew's body in the bed of the primary bedroom, where he'd fallen asleep next to his mother, authorities said.

The child had ligature marks on the front and rear of his neck, his face was swollen and there were "obvious petechia" to his eyes, which the DA's office said were all signs of strangulation.

Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, Matthew Whitehead
Ruth DiRienzo Whitehead; Matthew Whitehead. County of Montgomery Courthouse; Facebook

Investigators believe DiRienzo-Whitehead killed her son just after he fell asleep at 9:30 p.m. local time on Monday. An autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office found the cause of death was ligature strangulation and concluded it was a homicide.

Police found the missing SUV just off Beach Avenue in Cape May, where DiRienzo-Whitehead had allegedly driven it into the ocean. She was found walking at Wildwood Crest, about six miles north of the abandoned vehicle.

Authorities found a black men's dress belt on the floor of the driver's side of the SUV.

In a news conference, District Attorney Kevin Steele alleged of DiRienzo-Whitehead, "She did it with a belt and she strangled him to death in the bed."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Pa. Mom Strangled Son, 11, So He Wouldn't Face Family Financial Struggles, Authorities Say
Pennsylvania crime scene. NBC10 Philadelphia/YouTube

"I want to thank Cape May Police, Wildwood Crest Police and Cape May Prosecutor Geoffrey Sutherland's Office for their assistance with apprehending this mother who killed her son and with other aspects of this investigation," Steele said.

"Their quick action and help in this investigation will play an integral part of holding the defendant accountable for the terrible killing of this boy."

DiRienzo-Whitehead has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime.

A statement from Germantown Academy, where Matthew was a sixth-grader, read, "Matthew was an extraordinary child with a smile as bright as the sun. We loved him, and we will forever mourn his loss," The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Related Articles
rachel king
Beloved Pa. Teacher Is Fatally Shot in Front of Son, 11, in Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru in 'Targeted' Attack
Dalaneo Martin
Civil Rights Probe Launched into Fatal Police Shooting of Black 17-Year-Old in D.C.
Mohammad Alkurdi, Chandler Police Department
Ariz. Man Accused of Killing Wife in Front of Four Kids, Confessing to Neighbor: 'I Shot Her'
Cartez Daniels, Samiya Shelton-Tillman, Sanai Daniels
Illinois Teen Allegedly Kills Girlfriend, 9-Year-Old Girl and Child's Father in Home Invasion
Deborah Lee Atrops
Oregon Man Arrested 35 Years After Estranged Wife Found Dead in Trunk of Car
Jennifer Brown
Pa. Police Arrest 'Supposed' Friend, Business Partner in Death of Mom Found in Shallow Grave
Golden State Killer's Murder Victims
Cold Cases Heat Up: How Advances in DNA Technology Are Helping to Bring Justice for Victims
Nikki Secondino
Instagram Model Accused of Stabbing Sleeping Dad Was Allegedly Enraged by Argument Over Laptop
Jonbenet Ramsey cover
JonBenét Ramsey's Family Home Where the Beauty Queen Was Found Murdered Up for Sale
https://www.gofundme.com/f/cfby6e-a-loved-one-lost?qid=7ffb3cd088865b779be74be0d57786cc Alana Sims
Suspect in Death of Pregnant Mom Found Next to Car with Son Inside Was Recently Acquitted of Unrelated Murder
Investigators will charge mother with murdering her 2 children
Mother Accused of Killing 2 of Her 3 Children in Suspected Murder-Suicide Attempt
Verity Beck is accused of killing her elderly parents and dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw.
Pa. Woman Accused of Killing and Dismembering Parents with Chainsaw
https://www.gofundme.com/f/patrick-clancy-donations?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined&mibextid=Zxz2cZ Patrick Clancy Donations
8-Month-Old Allegedly Injured by Mass. Mother Dies Following Deaths of 2 Siblings
Lindsay Marie Clancy and family
Husband of Mass. Mom Who Allegedly Killed Their 3 Children Asks People to Forgive Wife
pic
Texas Woman Accused of Strangling Best Friend, Then Stealing Her Newborn Girl Expected to Plead Guilty
Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi
Husband of Missing Pa. Mom Allegedly Strangled and Dismembered Her, Searched 'How to Get Away with Murder'