Pa. Mom Strangled Son, 11, So He Wouldn't Face Family Financial Struggles, Authorities Say

A Pennsylvania mother has been accused of strangling her 11-year-old son with a belt while he slept so he wouldn't have to grow up with the family's financial struggles, authorities say.

Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, 50, was charged with the murder of Matthew Whitehead after the child's body was found in their Horsham home on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

During police questioning, Dirienzo-Whitehead claimed Matthew had been upset and "crying off and on all day" over the family's financial difficulties. Dirienze-Whitehead said she did not want her son to grow up with these struggles "so she strangled him with her husband's belt as he slept," according to a police affidavit cited by Glendale Local.

The boy's father called 911 about 7 a.m. local time after he noticed the door to the primary bedroom was locked and the family's Toyota Highlander was missing. Police found Matthew's body in the bed of the primary bedroom, where he'd fallen asleep next to his mother, authorities said.

The child had ligature marks on the front and rear of his neck, his face was swollen and there were "obvious petechia" to his eyes, which the DA's office said were all signs of strangulation.

Ruth DiRienzo Whitehead; Matthew Whitehead. County of Montgomery Courthouse; Facebook

Investigators believe DiRienzo-Whitehead killed her son just after he fell asleep at 9:30 p.m. local time on Monday. An autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office found the cause of death was ligature strangulation and concluded it was a homicide.

Police found the missing SUV just off Beach Avenue in Cape May, where DiRienzo-Whitehead had allegedly driven it into the ocean. She was found walking at Wildwood Crest, about six miles north of the abandoned vehicle.

Authorities found a black men's dress belt on the floor of the driver's side of the SUV.

In a news conference, District Attorney Kevin Steele alleged of DiRienzo-Whitehead, "She did it with a belt and she strangled him to death in the bed."

Pennsylvania crime scene. NBC10 Philadelphia/YouTube

"I want to thank Cape May Police, Wildwood Crest Police and Cape May Prosecutor Geoffrey Sutherland's Office for their assistance with apprehending this mother who killed her son and with other aspects of this investigation," Steele said.

"Their quick action and help in this investigation will play an integral part of holding the defendant accountable for the terrible killing of this boy."

DiRienzo-Whitehead has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime.

A statement from Germantown Academy, where Matthew was a sixth-grader, read, "Matthew was an extraordinary child with a smile as bright as the sun. We loved him, and we will forever mourn his loss," The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.