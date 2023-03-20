Pa. Mom Killed in Front of Son by Neighbors' Great Danes She Was Watching: 'Walking, Breathing Angel'

Kristin Potter, 38, was mauled to death by two Great Danes, authorities say

By
Published on March 20, 2023 01:20 PM
Kristen Potter
Kristen Potter. Photo: GoFundMe

A Pennsylvania woman who authorities say agreed to feed her neighbors' Great Danes while they were out of town was mauled to death by the dogs, reports say.

Citing Perry County Coroner Robert Ressler, WGAL-TV reports Kristin Potter was fatally attacked by the pair of dogs in front of her young son Thursday at a home in Centre Township, Pa.

"He was present at the scene, but I don't think he was there for much of it," Ressler told the outlet. "As soon as he saw the dogs starting to attack his mother, he ran across the road to have his brother call 911."

According to the Philly Voice, Ressler said Potter, 38, died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.

Her death was ruled accidental and it was unclear if the owners will face charges.

The dogs have since been euthanized. A third Great Dane at the home was not involved in the incident, per the outlet.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Speaking with her husband, Jacob Presley Fickett, the Daily Voice reports Potter was a mom of three who lost her middle child when he was fatally struck by a car in their neighborhood in 2021.

He said the driver was not charged in the incident, according to the outlet.

"She was an amazing mother of three boys: Ryder, Trevor, and Trent," Fickett said.

"She was the light of my life... she has done nothing but good to anything she touched. I love her so much. I can't even believe that she gone." he said.

Fickett described his late wife as a "walking, breathing angel."

"I'm a combat veteran and she was able to teach me to love myself and her deeply," he said.

A GoFundMe has been organized on behalf of her two surviving sons.

Related Articles
Authorities Searching for Missing Ind. Teen Who May Be in 'Extreme Danger' Scottie Morris
Police Continue Days-Long Search for Missing Ind. Teen Who May Be in 'Extreme Danger'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13829686a) This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Lawrence Paul Anderson. On . Anderson was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing three people, including a woman whose heart was cut from her body, weeks after being released from prison as part of a mass commutation effort. He pleaded guilty Wednesday in Grady County District Court to three counts of murder and single counts of maiming and assault and battery Oklahoma Slayings Sentence, Chickasha, United States - 24 Feb 2021
Oklahoma Man Gets Life in Prison for Murders, Including Cutting Out and Cooking Woman's Heart
Mormon 'Soft-Swinging' Mom Taylor Frankie Paul Returns to TikTok After Domestic Violence Arrest. https://www.tiktok.com/@taylorfrankiepaul/video/7211978776585080110?lang=en. Taylor Frankie Paul/Tiktok
Mormon 'Soft-Swinging' Mom Taylor Frankie Paul Returns to TikTok After Domestic Violence Arrest
Olivet College is shown Friday, May 8, 2009, in Olivet, Mich. A 24-year-old Michigan man linked to a slaying in Italy is an Olivet College student who traveled there to study art with a professor and other students. Johnathan Hindenach is a junior art major at the school. Italian authorities said Hindenach confessed to killing a man in Florence early Thursday. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Olivet College Baseball Player Shot After Game in Ohio: 'Challenging Time for All Involved'
Mohammad Alkurdi, Chandler Police Department
Ariz. Man Accused of Killing Wife in Front of Four Kids, Confessing to Neighbor: 'I Shot Her'
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Addresses Brother Christopher's Arrest, Says Her Father 'Had No Idea What Was Going On'
A view of the city of Chimalhuacn, the State of Mexico, Mexico, and Lake Texcoco in the background
14-Year-Old Boy Nicknamed 'El Chapito' Arrested for Drug-Related Murder of 8 People
Larry Thomlison, 70, guilty of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of driver Jaylen Walker, who was 21 at the time. Walker, who worked for an Amazon contractor, was paralyzed from the waist down
Missouri Man Convicted for Shooting Amazon Driver Over Disabled Parking Spot
This is the sign on over the main entrance to Mercyhurst University in Erie
Pa. College Hockey Player Suspended for Throwing Disabled Woman's Wheelchair Down Stairs of Bar
Laau Jordan Lalusa, woman killed by boyfriend
Boyfriend of 'Kind' U.S. Soldier Found Dead in Burnt-Out Car Charged with Murder
Pet Monkey Killed In Oklahoma After Biting a Woman's Ear
Escaped Pet Monkey Killed After Attacking Woman Outside Oklahoma Home: 'Ripped My Ear Almost Completely Off'
Inga Johansen Carriere, Andrew K. Carriere II
30 Years After Newborn Was Found in Trash, Miss. Parents Are Arrested
Shanquella Robinson
New Details of Night Shanquella Robinson Was Killed Revealed in Documents Submitted to President Biden
Rebecca Bliefnick
'Family Feud' Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked on Show that Biggest Mistake Was Saying 'I Do'
Thief Crashes Helicopter While Trying to Steal it from Sacramento Executive Airport
Thief Crashes Helicopter at Sacramento Airport After Losing Control Mid-Heist
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Neighbor of Calif. Family Driven Off Cliff by Father Says, 'We Don't Know What Goes on Behind Closed Doors'