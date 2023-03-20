Pa. Mom Killed in Front of Son by Neighbors' Great Danes She Was Watching: 'Walking, Breathing Angel'

A Pennsylvania woman who authorities say agreed to feed her neighbors' Great Danes while they were out of town was mauled to death by the dogs, reports say.

Citing Perry County Coroner Robert Ressler, WGAL-TV reports Kristin Potter was fatally attacked by the pair of dogs in front of her young son Thursday at a home in Centre Township, Pa.

"He was present at the scene, but I don't think he was there for much of it," Ressler told the outlet. "As soon as he saw the dogs starting to attack his mother, he ran across the road to have his brother call 911."

According to the Philly Voice, Ressler said Potter, 38, died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.

Her death was ruled accidental and it was unclear if the owners will face charges.

The dogs have since been euthanized. A third Great Dane at the home was not involved in the incident, per the outlet.

Speaking with her husband, Jacob Presley Fickett, the Daily Voice reports Potter was a mom of three who lost her middle child when he was fatally struck by a car in their neighborhood in 2021.

He said the driver was not charged in the incident, according to the outlet.

"She was an amazing mother of three boys: Ryder, Trevor, and Trent," Fickett said.

"She was the light of my life... she has done nothing but good to anything she touched. I love her so much. I can't even believe that she gone." he said.

Fickett described his late wife as a "walking, breathing angel."

"I'm a combat veteran and she was able to teach me to love myself and her deeply," he said.

A GoFundMe has been organized on behalf of her two surviving sons.