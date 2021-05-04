Pa. Mom Is Fatally Shot in Apartment Before Husband Turns Gun on Himself

A Pennsylvania man fatally shot his wife in their home last Tuesday before turning the gun on himself.

Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said David Javon Hall, 42, shot his 34-year-old wife Shakeeyah Jackson approximately 10 times and then killed himself after an argument in their Easton apartment.

"There was some type of argument that a neighbor overheard," Houck tells PEOPLE. "Shortly after the argument there was a series of gunshots, some in rapid succession, then a delay and then one single shot after that."

The couple's children, ages 7 and 5, were present for some of the altercation but were able to escape. The kids were uninjured.

Houck said authorities are classifying the deaths as a domestic-violence related murder suicide.

Police were called to the Canal Park 3 apartments in Easton on April 27 at 11:36 p.m. The door to the apartment was locked and police had to force their way inside.

Jackson was found by the front door. Hall was found a short distance away in the kitchen.

"It is absolutely horrible," says Houck. "There is just no reason for it. Now you have two children who are basically orphaned."

A neighbor was also shot during the incident.

"A bullet actually went through the wall into a neighboring apartment and hit a 63 year-old woman in the leg," says Houck. "Thankfully, she was treated and released several hours later."

Houck said the gun was purchased legally by Jackson.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Jackson's funeral expenses.

"She was a beloved mother, sister and aunt," the page states. "She cared about helping others and had accepted Jesus into her life. She was tragically taken away from this world by senseless murder. Anything helps."