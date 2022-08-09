Pa. Mom of Six Was Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Fiancé She Had Restraining Order Against

On Saturday morning, authorities discovered the body of a Pennsylvania mom of six in the passenger seat of a minivan, riddled with stab wounds.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, 34-year-old Ashley Lockhart was stabbed multiple times in the arms and neck. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Her fiancé, 34-year-old Raymond Thompson, whom police say she had a valid protection order against, has been charged with murder and possessing instruments of crime.

Court documents reveal Thompson — who was denied bail — was appointed attorney Douglas Lee Dolfman, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

It wasn't immediately clear if a plea has been entered for Thompson.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A GoFundMe campaign launched on behalf of Lockhart's children says she left behind six daughters, whom she lovingly referred to as her "6 charms," ranging in age from 5 months to 10 years old.

"As a family, we will make sure that all '6 Charms' (as Ashley called her girls) stay together and that their mother's life and legacy is one that they will forever remember," the fundraiser description reads.

It was unclear if Thompson was the father of any of the children.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.