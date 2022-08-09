Pa. Mom of Six Was Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Fiancé She Had Restraining Order Against

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, 34-year-old Ashley Lockhart was stabbed multiple times in the arms and neck

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on August 9, 2022 03:22 PM
ashley lockhart
Ashley Lockhart. Photo: Facebook

On Saturday morning, authorities discovered the body of a Pennsylvania mom of six in the passenger seat of a minivan, riddled with stab wounds.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, 34-year-old Ashley Lockhart was stabbed multiple times in the arms and neck. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Her fiancé, 34-year-old Raymond Thompson, whom police say she had a valid protection order against, has been charged with murder and possessing instruments of crime.

Court documents reveal Thompson — who was denied bail — was appointed attorney Douglas Lee Dolfman, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

It wasn't immediately clear if a plea has been entered for Thompson.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A GoFundMe campaign launched on behalf of Lockhart's children says she left behind six daughters, whom she lovingly referred to as her "6 charms," ranging in age from 5 months to 10 years old.

"As a family, we will make sure that all '6 Charms' (as Ashley called her girls) stay together and that their mother's life and legacy is one that they will forever remember," the fundraiser description reads.

It was unclear if Thompson was the father of any of the children.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
JAMIE LYNETTE YAZZIE death. Credit FBI
Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Navajo Woman Who Vanished and Was Found Dead 2 Years Later
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Dallas Man Dies After Getting Shot by the Same Bullet He Used to Shoot Woman, Police Say
Louisiana Boy, 4, Fatally Shot in 'Negligent' Incident
'Beautiful Spirit' Who Worked with Abuse Survivors Is Killed in Alleged Act of Domestic Violence
Yellow police tape
Colo. Mom and Teen Daughter Are Killed by Victim's Abusive Ex, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself
Terrica Leeanice Williams, Christopher Williams
Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
Courtney and Eric Huard
Mysterious Deaths of Rhode Island Couple Found Slain with Kids Home Was Actually Murder-Suicide: Police
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Desperately Try to Intervene
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex-Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Try to Intervene
Tasheka Young, “Tysheeks”
Pregnant Fla. Mom Who Used to Be Radio Personality Is Killed, Boyfriend Is Suspect
George Dodson, 23, is facing murder and arson charges, after police say he killed his 22-year-old wife and set their New London home ablaze with their 1-year-old infant inside
Navy Sailor Allegedly Confesses to Murdering Wife with Hammer, Setting Home on Fire to Kill Their Baby
Johana Cabrales-Hernandez
'Beautiful Soul' Was Murdered by Father of Her Children — Who Then Fled and Was Killed in Police Standoff
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Nev. Police Officer Fatally Shot Daughter, 12, and Injured Wife and Son Before Turning Gun on Himself
Kim Ebright, Dayton Cowdrey, Tirany L. Savage, Bo Savage
4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition
Quinn Arielle Hallacy
Mich. Mom Is Stabbed to Death While 3 Children Were Home Before Suspect Husband Allegedly Fled
Tamara Cornelius
Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect
Jon Stevenson, 57, and Adam Stevenson, 14
Ohio Boy, 14, Fatally Shoots Dad Before Turning Gun on Himself, Bodies Found by Mom
Erica Chanon Pantoja
Estranged Husband Fatally Shoots Wife and Security Guard Who Tried to Intervene, Leaving 6 Kids Orphaned