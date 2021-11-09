Investigators are working to determine the baby's cause of death

Pa. Mom Admits She Hid Dead 1-Year-Old Son's Remains Inside Walls of Her Home: Police

A Pennsylvania woman is behind bars this week, accused of hiding her baby son's body behind a wall in her new residence.

PEOPLE confirms through online records that Kylie Wilt, 25, has been formally charged with concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse, obstruction of justice, welfare fraud and tampering with evidence.

Citing court documents, KDKA reports that Wilt allegedly told police her baby died back in February.

However, Wilt allegedly said she didn't have money to bury the boy, and instead placed his lifeless body in a plastic crate.

When Wilt moved to a new apartment more than a month ago, she brought the crate with her.

According to KDKA, Wilt allegedly told investigators she opened a hole in one of the walls, placed the crate inside, and used drywall to close it.

Wilt also allegedly painted over the repaired wall.

The baby's name has not been released.

While Hilt allegedly told police the child died from sudden infant death syndrome, more commonly known as SIDS, officials are working to determine a cause of death.

Alan Hollis, 27, the baby's father, is also facing charges of obstructing administration of law or other governmental functions.

The court documents allege Child and Youth Services had been involved with the family, after the baby was born with THC in his system.

KDKA spoke to Hilt's relatives, who had no idea the baby boy was dead or even missing.

Three other children were living with the couple at the time of their arrests.