Pennsylvania Man Charged With Stabbing Wife Allegedly Told Police, 'I Tried to Kill My Wife'

A 36-year-old Pennsylvania man allegedly stabbed his wife several times, and then told police that she "needed to be stabbed" and that he "tried to kill" her.

According to court documents accessed by PEOPLE, Nazareth Police have charged Michael Graves with attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, and a single count of possession of an instrument of crime following an incident Wednesday evening.

Investigators say that neighbors heard the couple's child crying for help and called police as the alleged attack was unfolding.

"My daddy hurt my mommy," the boy allegedly told a neighbor who rushed to the scene. The neighbor began administering first aid to Graves' wife.

When officers arrived, they found Graves covered in blood and standing in the doorway of their home. His wife was on the floor suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to St. Luke's University Hospital in Fountain Hill, where she remains in critical condition.

Graves was also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the attack. While medical professionals tended to his wounds, he allegedly accused his wife of cheating on him, police say.

On the way to the hospital, Graves allegedly told EMTs he hoped his wife died from the attack, adding, "That [expletive] needed to be stabbed."

While police read him his rights at the hospital, Graves allegedly said, "I stabbed my wife," and, "I tried to kill my wife," the court documents claim.

The couple's son was interviewed by police, and he allegedly told them Graves got on top of his wife and stabbed her over and over.

The knife used in the attack has been recovered from the scene.