Walter Cable was found guilty in June of murdering 34-year-old Ronny Cable and abusing her corpse

Pa. Man Sentenced to Life for Bludgeoning Woman with Hammer, Then Strangling and Burning Her in Robbery Plot

A Pennsylvania man convicted of beating a friend with a hammer, choking her to death, dismembering and then burning her remains will spend the rest of his life in prison for his crimes.

Prosecutors say the victim, Ronny Cable, 34, was robbed and killed in February 2017 in the woods of Derry Township, where her charred remains were discovered on March 9, 2017.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The killer, 29-year-old Walter Cable — no relation — was found guilty last June of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and abuse of a corpse, reports Pittsburgh TV station WTAE.

"She had her faults, but she didn't deserve to be murdered," the victim's mother, Beverly Richason, said in court Monday where Westmore­land County Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger sentenced Walter to life in prison without the possibility of parole, reports the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

"The way you murdered her and disposed her like you were dumping trash is heartless and reminds me of a scene from a horror movie," Richason told the killer.

In testimony during the murder trial, witness Devin Akamichi said he was along when Ronny was taken into the woods by the two men as part of a plot to steal her drugs and money, according to the Tribune-Review.

There, Akamichi said, Walter hit Ronny in the head with a hammer at least 10 times before choking her to death. For the next 10 hours, except for a brief break to go purchase snacks and gasoline at a convenience sore, the men remained in the woods where the body was burned, he testified.

Walter Cable Walter Cable | Credit: Westmoreland County

Walter's defense attorney, Tim Andrews, challenged jurors to consider why Akamichi did nothing to protect the woman as she was attacked, and said that Walter had no motive for the murder, reports KDKA.

After the verdict, Andrews said: "Mr. Cable maintained his innocence the entire time. We believe Mr. Akamichi, the co-defendant's, testimony wasn't credible, that he lied to the police on multiple occasions. However, the jury did a very thorough job and that's all we'll say."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A proposed plea deal to drop murder charges against Akamichi, the prosecution's key witness, and allow him to serve 6 to 20 years in prison on lesser charges of conspiracy and abuse of a corpse was rejected last August by the judge, reports the Tribune-Review. He remains in jail without bond.

Akamichi's defense attorney, Ken Noga, said at the time that Akamichi acknowledged his role and was willing to accept the proposed plea before the judge dismissed it.

Akamichi's confession after multiple interrogations helped lead police to the victim's remains at a campsite that Walter claimed was previously owned by his family, according to the Tribune-Review.

A letter read aloud at the sentencing by Assistant District Attorney Pete Caravello from the victim's 12-year-old son said in part, "This man changed our lives forever when she was taken from us."

The victim's mother said: "I can't and don't want to imagine the terror, pain and sadness that she felt while they bludgeoned and strangled her."