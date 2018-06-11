After Allegedly Beating Mom to Death, Man Gave TV Interview Claiming It Was 'Some Kind of a Hit'

Last week, when a body was found in a Pennsylvania creek across the street from his home, Matthew Haverly went outside to speak to the local news crews who were there to cover the grisly discovery.

For several minutes, Haverly spoke to news station WNEP on Friday in apparent disbelief. He even speculated about the identity of the victim.

“It’s sad to say that that’s someone’s either daughter, mother or whatever,” Haverly said with cameras rolling. “I think it was some kind of a hit and something happened. Something went bad, and this is like a rural area, so they just wanted to plant the body somewhere else besides wherever the hell they were from.”

In fact, according to investigators, the body in the creek was Haverly’s mom — and now the 38-year-old is behind bars on homicide and abuse of a corpse charges.

Pennsylvania State Police confirm Haverly is the chief suspect in the killing of his 60-year-old mother, Patricia Haverly, who had been fatally bludgeoned in the head.

Haverly was arrested on Friday soon after authorities saw the interview he’d given to reporters hours earlier.

He is being held without bail, does not have an attorney who could comment on his behalf and has not entered pleas to the charges against him.

Patricia’s body was found on Thursday evening in Wyalusing Creek near Camptown.

Haverly was interviewed by police on Friday and allegedly said Thursday night was the last time he’d seen his mother, the Elmira Star-Gazette reports.

Police say he told them he woke up Friday morning and couldn’t find his mother or her phone, according to the paper, noting he allegedly also spoke about the contentious relationship he’d had with his mother since moving back to Wyalusing from California two years ago.

The Star-Gazette reports that Haverly allegedly told police his mom followed him into his bedroom Thursday night and tried to punch him in the face. The paper, citing allegations in court records, reports that he said he grabbed her arms and pushed her away before blacking out.

Speaking to the media Friday morning, Haverly suggested the death was tied to an area mob or gang.

“It would be like a place where people from the city would want to put a body because most likely it wouldn’t be found,” he said.

He also spoke about how his mother might react to the news of a body being discovered just feet away: “I’m guessing my mother, she would be concerned. Probably a lot of the other neighbors would be concerned.”