Pennsylvania Man Faces Life in Prison After Jury Convicts Him of Former Playboy Model's Murder

A Pennsylvania man charged with the first-degree murder of model Christina Carlin-Kraft, who had worked with Playboy and others, has been found guilty by a jury. He faces life in prison at his upcoming sentencing.

PEOPLE confirms Jonathan Harris, 31, was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder, kidnapping, possession of an instrument of a crime and strangulation in the Aug. 22, 2018 killing of the 36-year-old Ardmore, Pennsylvania, model.

Jurors deliberated for a little over five hours, according to KYW Newsradio.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that, outside the courtroom this week, Harris faced a barrage of questions from reporters, and reportedly said, “I believe justice was served.“

Harris allegedly admitted he killed Carlin-Kraft during a fight incited by a dispute over a cocaine sale, PEOPLE previously reported.

However, he told police he never meant to kill her, alleging the fight occurred after the two did cocaine, had consensual sex, and then she refused to pay for the drugs they took.

After exchanging blows, he said he grabbed Carlin-Kraft’s neck when she tried calling 911.

He told police he did not realize she was dead when he left her apartment that evening.

His attorney argued in court he was high when the killing happened.

Carlin-Kraft’s parents spoke to the media after the verdict was delivered.

“That’s how it should have been,” Stu Kraft told WPVI. “I’m surprised that took that long to deliberate but that’s how it should have been.”

“She was an absolute light in this world and he snuffed it out,” said Casey Kraft.

A sentencing date for Harris has not been scheduled yet.

PEOPLE was unable to reach his attorney for comment.