Pa. Man Charged with 41 Felonies for 'Vicious' Northeast Crime Spree Involving Murders, Assaults and Robberies

A Pennsylvania man accused of murdering his own mother has been charged in Delaware with 41 felonies for an alleged crime spree that included the murder of two people.

Keith Gibson, 39, is accused of going on "a brutal crime spree in Delaware, killing two victims and hurting four others over the course of roughly three weeks," Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a news release Tuesday. He is also a suspect in multiple murders in Pennsylvania committed earlier this year.

"This indictment lays out one of the most vicious, staggering crime sprees I've seen in my career," Jennings said in a statement. "It is even more disturbing to think, based on what investigators have revealed in Pennsylvania, that this may just be the tip of the iceberg."

In December 2020, Gibson was released from prison after serving a 13-year sentence for manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Shortly after his release, he violated the terms of his probation and was briefly held before being released again on April 27.

On May 15, Gibson allegedly shot and killed Leslie Ruiz-Basilio, 28, during a robbery at a cell phone store in Elsmere and stole her vehicle. Less than a month later, on June 5, Gibson allegedly shot and killed Ronald Wright, 42, during a street robbery, and assaulted another victim, according to the news release.

Over the following three days, Gibson allegedly robbed and/or assaulted another three victims— allegedly attempting to murder one of them. He was eventually arrested on June 8 in Wilmington for the alleged robbery of a Rite-Aid.

After his arrest, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner approved murder charges against Gibson for the February killing of his mother, Christine Gibson, WPVI reports. Philadelphia officials also believe Gibson to have killed Dunkin' Donuts manager Christine Lugo on June 5 and two men in January.