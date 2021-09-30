In court, the mother of victim Morgan McCaffery called her daughter's convicted killer "a monster," saying, "I will always hate you and I will never speak your name again"

Pa. Man Convicted of Stabbing Ex to Death After He Asked Her to Meet to Discuss Breakup

A Pennsylvania man has been found guilty of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 30 times after he asked her to come to a train station parking lot to discuss their breakup.

On Wednesday, a jury in Montgomery County convicted Gilbert Newton, III, 19, of first-degree murder for killing Morgan McCaffery, who was 18 when Newton stabbed her to death on July 27, 2020, online court records show.

Moments later, Judge William Carpenter sentenced Newton to life in prison, which is the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder, The Philadelphia Inquirer, CBS Philly and the Bucks County Courier Times report.

Gilbert Newton III Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Emotions were running high in the courtroom.

During the sentencing hearing, when McCaffrey's family told the court how the young woman's murder had affected them, McCaffrey's mother called Newton "a living monster," The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

"This is a life sentence you have imposed on all of us," she said to Newton, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "I hate you. I will always hate you, and I will never speak your name again."

She also said, "I imagine Morgan running from you every single day," CBS Philly reports.

On July 27, 2020, the morning Newton killed McCaffery, police in Abington Township responded to a call at the Meadowbrook Train Station and found McCaffery lying in the parking lot next to her car, which was still running.

She was covered in blood from apparent stab wounds to her neck and stomach, and pronounced dead at the scene.

In the ensuing investigation, authorities learned that McCaffery had "broken off a yearlong relationship" with Newton a month before the slaying, police said.

Newton had invited her to the train station to discuss their breakup, police said.

At about 10 a.m. that morning, Philadelphia police went to Newton's home, where officers "found the defendant sitting on the couch wearing bloody clothing," police said in a release.

His mother had called 911 when he came home covered in blood with injuries to his hands, according to an affidavit of probable cause, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Newton allegedly confessed to stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the secluded parking lot, the affidavit says, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Chilling Texts Revealed

In court, Newton testified that he killed McCaffrey after they began fighting, CBS Philly reports.

But Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Kathleen McLaughlin said otherwise.

Before Newtown drove to the train station, armed with two knives from his mother's kitchen, he'd sent a series of disturbing text messages authorities later obtained in their investigation, McLaughlin said.

Newton wrote in the texts, "I'll cut her head off," "I'm really going to kill her," and "I will stab her 57 times," McLaughlin said.

"He used exact numbers — 'I want to stab you in the neck 57 times' — and then the sheer amount of times the defendant stabbed her shows that he intended to kill her," McLaughlin said.

After the fatal stabbing, Newton sent a text saying, "I killed Morgan about an hour ago. There was no stopping me," she said, CBS Philly reports.

The last thing McCaffery posted on Instagram before she died was, "You cannot change people, no matter how much you think they need to change."

McCaffery had just graduated from Nazareth Academy High School and was planning to attend Manor College when she was killed, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help defray funeral costs.

"We're grateful the men and women of this jury saw this case for what it is, a first-degree murder case, and we're grateful this animal will never walk these streets again," Frank McCaffery, Morgan's uncle and godfather, told the media afterward, CBS Philly reports.

"We will always have a void without Morgan," he continued. "Every Christmas, every birthday, every christening, there will be an emptiness that we can't fill.