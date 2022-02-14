Pa. Man Caught Dismembering Girlfriend's Body After Neighbor Called to Report Domestic Dispute: Police

Last week, police in Pennsylvania interrupted a 32-year-old man as he was allegedly dismembering his dead girlfriend, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Nicholas Scurria has been charged with first- and third-degree murder, along with weapons offenses and abuse of a corpse, all in connection to his girlfriend's killing.

The victim's name has not been released, as police have thus far been unable to notify her family of her death.

The first calls to 911 were received by Clifton Heights Police just before 4:45 a.m. on Friday.

One caller said they "woke up to loud screaming in the neighboring apartment and also heard banging. It became quiet and [they] heard sawing-like sounds and the gathering or shifting of plastic materials."

Soon after arriving at the apartment building, police "walked around the apartment to the north side and observed from outside the bedroom window a white male ... seated on a mattress ... cutting/sawing a female victim's left leg with a machete."

The affidavit further alleges officers noticed the victim's head had been removed from her body, which was on the floor.

Police forced their way into the apartment, and took Scurria into custody. The affidavit alleges that, as he was led to an idling police car, Scurria "made unsolicited statements" to officers, "repeating, 'She tried to cut my balls off.'"

Scurria allegedly told detectives he lived with the victim, even though their relationship had ended.

"The defendant stated that during the argument, he knocked the victim unconscious after repeatedly striking her in the head," reads the affidavit. "The defendant admitted he attempted to get rid of the evidence by dismembering various parts of the victim's body."

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer released a statement on the arrest, calling the murder "horrific" and "a sad reminder of the threat that many women face on a daily basis."

He continued: "Preliminary indications are that the victim and the defendant formerly had a romantic relationship and were — at the time of the murder — sharing a residence. Based on the defendant's statements at the time of his arrest, in response to what the defendant perceived as a threat to his masculinity, he brutally killed — and then dismembered — his victim. His actions were cowardly as well as evil, and he will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

"We must continue to look for ways to support women against the danger of domestic violence," Stollsteimer added.

Scurria has yet to plead to the charges against him, and information on his lawyer was unavailable Monday.