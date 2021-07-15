Pa. Man, 38, Charged After Alleged Assault Victim Left Notes in Public Places Asking for Rescue

One handwritten letter read, "If I don't make it, tell my family I love them" as the victim said she had been sexually assaulted and held against her will

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after his alleged sexual assault victim left notes in public bathrooms asking for help, multiple outlets reported.

On Sunday, Scott Township Police arrested Corey Brewer, 38, and charged him with simple assault, terroristic threats, strangulation, unlawful restraint, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault, court records say.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News, authorities said a woman, who claimed to have been held hostage for months, left handwritten notes in the bathroom at a local Walmart store and other establishments near Carnegie, Pennsylvania, last week, asking anyone who found the messages to call the police for help.

The notes alleged that Brewer had a knife and was holding her against her will, police said, per the outlet, and that she'd been sexually assaulted. She provided details about his car and the address of the home where he allegedly kept her.

After not making contact with him at home, police called Brewer on the phone, WTAE reported, and spoke with the woman on Friday, July 9. ABC News said that authorities said Brewer wouldn't allow the conversation to be private, with it instead taking place on speakerphone.

Another note was found shortly after at another location, according to the complaint, telling police "please don't give up" on rescuing her, and: "If I don't make it, tell my family I love them."

The woman's ex-boyfriend told officers that Brewer was romantically involved with the woman, but in August 2020 she filed a since-expired protection from abuse order against him, ABC News reported. With a search warrant on Sunday, police took Brewer into custody and sought medical attention for the woman.

Both outlets reported that the woman claimed Brewer threatened to kill her and her children if she tried to escape.

A spokesperson for the Scott Township Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

It was not immediately clear whether Brewer has an attorney for PEOPLE to reach for comment. He is expected to next appear in court on Thursday, July 22. WTAE said after reaching Brewer on Tuesday, he declined to comment.