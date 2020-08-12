Pennsylvania Man Allegedly Confesses to Murdering Both Mothers of His Children

Davone Anderson allegedly said that he killed one woman he believed was cheating on him, and the other woman because she knew about the first slaying

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with murder after he allegedly confessed to killing both mothers of his children.

Davone Unique Anderson, 25, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, allegedly told cops he killed Sydney Parmelee because he believed she was cheating on him. Less than a month later, he says he killed Kaylee Lyons because he was afraid she would tell someone about him killing Parmelee.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by PennLive, Parmelee was killed on July 5. Lyons was killed on July 30. Both women had been shot in the head.

The women, both 23, had been classmates at Carlisle High School until their graduation in 2014. KIRO-TV reports that Parmelee was a nursing student at Harrisburg Area Community College, and gave birth to a baby boy in March.

According to the complaint, Anderson was jailed on July 31, the day after Lyons' killing. Authorities say he "made an excited utterance to a correction officer that he 'killed them both.'"

He later allegedly told detectives, "I killed Sydney and I killed Kaylee, too."

Anderson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of murder of an unborn child, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The last charge alleges that a 14-month old boy was "in the proximity of where a firearm was discharged," and subsequently left unattended when Anderson fled the scene.

In a press conference on Monday, Carlisle police chief Taro Landis said the community will mourn the loss of both women. "It’s about these two young ladies," he told reporters. "This is what this is about: Ms. Parmelee and Ms. Lyons."

Families of both women have set up fundraising pages for the slain women's children.

According to the GoFundMe for Parmelee’s children, she leaves behind two children, ages 2 and 5. "All money raised will go towards the expenses caused by this overwhelming situation," the page states, "and to provide Sydney’s children with the future their mother can no longer give them.”

The GoFundMe page for Lyons’ son says that she doted on her child. "She would have gone to the depths of the earth for her son,” the page says.