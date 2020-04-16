Man Allegedly Walks into Police Station, Says, 'I Killed My Girlfriend, I Wanted to Tell You': Report

Image zoom Facebook

A 38-year-old Pennsylvania man allegedly walked into the lobby of a police station this week and confessed to killing his 45-year-old girlfriend.

According to an arrest affidavit, Andre Stone entered the Shamokin Police Department shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and approached an officer he was friendly with, allegedly admitting he strangled his girlfriend, Dawn Latsha, The Daily Item of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, reports.

According to PennLive.com, Stone allegedly handed the officer his cell phone, showing him an image he’d taken of Latsha’s lifeless body, the affidavit states.

“I killed my girlfriend,” Stone allegedly told the officer, reports WOLF-TV. “I couldn’t take it anymore and I strangled her.”

Stone allegedly told investigators he wasn’t sure if he had AIDS, the virus or something else.

Stone allegedly said he was upset with Latsha, who’d had a miscarriage, and he accused her of cheating.

The man allegedly detailed how he choked Latsha in the couple’s living room.

Police located Latsha’s body inside the home, and charged Stone with criminal homicide. He remains in custody without bond, and has yet to enter pleas before a judge. Additionally, he does not yet have a lawyer who can comment on the case on his behalf.

WOLF-TV spoke to Latsha’s neighbor, Ruth Ann Marsh, who described the victim as “kind,” saying “she would do anything for you.”

Another neighbor, Kathy Rosetta, said she is “in shock” over the killing.

“I know she is with her mom now,” Rosetta said. “She’s in a good place. It’s a shame it happened.”