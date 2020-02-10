Pa. Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend to Death After Text From Ex, Then Called Uber to Go to Hospital

Image zoom Sabrina Harooni

A Pennsylvania man is accused of bludgeoning his girlfriend to death during an argument that began when the victim got a text from her ex.

A statement from the Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele confirms the arrest of Nicholas Forman, 23, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

The statement accuses Forman of murdering his girlfriend, 22-year-old Sabrina Harooni, on Feb. 3.

Investigators were initially called to a hospital in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, just before 11:30 a.m. that morning. Officers were summoned there as doctors treated a “female assault victim … for life-threatening injuries.”

The statement alleges Harooni and Forman arrived at the hospital in an Uber. “It was determined by medical staff that the victim had arrived at the hospital already deceased,” reads the statement.

Detectives began investigating the circumstances surrounding Harooni’s death, and learned “the victim and defendant had been watching the Super Bowl” at a bar in Oaks, Pennsylvania, the statement reads.

Afterwards, the couple took an Uber to Forman’s residence. On the way there, “the two were arguing about a text message from the victim’s former boyfriend and continued the argument in the driveway of the defendant’s residence.”

Authorities allege Forman beat Harooni to death in Perkiomen, and then used his phone to take a video of her after she was bloodied.

Nicholas Forman

The statement indicates “an injured and unresponsive Harooni” can be seen in the video, allegedly found on Forman’s phone. In the video, Forman is allegedly taunting her, according to the statement.

In addition to first-degree murder, Forman has been charged with one count of third-degree murder.

He is being held without bond, and has yet to enter pleas to the charges. Forman is due in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

PEOPLE was unable to determine if he’s retained a lawyer who could comment on the allegations his behalf.