Authorities arrested a Pennsylvania man accused of choking a 6-year-old girl "to the point that she had passed out," according to the district attorney, and then burying her alive in the family backyard.

Court records indicate 50-year-old John Edward Kraft has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering welfare of children, as well as a single count each of strangulation and false imprisonment of a minor.

Citing the criminal complaint, KDKA-TV reports Kraft would allegedly bury the girl "in the yard when he believes that she is lying," and beat her at the family's Waynesburg, Pa., home.

He also allegedly choked her to the point of unconsciousness, the complaint states, per WPXI-TV.

According to KDKA, Greene County District Attorney David Russo referred to the allegations as "barbaric."

"The allegations are that this child was beaten brutally, that the child had bruises all over her body, that she was choked to the point that she had passed out," Russo said. "She was buried in a hole as punishment. She was thrown in a hole overnight. Her head was slammed off the wall and slammed off the floor. This is a barbaric situation."

Citing police, WTAE-TV reports the investigation into the abuse allegations began in September, when social workers witnessed bruising on the little girl's face and body.

Other children in the home allegedly told police the girl smelled like sewage after Kraft left her in a hole one night, according to the outlet.

The girl also alleged to police that Kraft would beat her with a belt and his arm, which contains a metal rod.

KDKA reports the children in the home are currently in foster care.

Meanwhile, Kraft is being held on $125,000 bail at Greene County Prison.

Online court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf and it is unclear if he entered a plea to the charges.

Kraft is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.

