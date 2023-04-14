Pa. Track Coach Allegedly Texted Student at 2 a.m. for Sex, Abused Him for More than a Year

Hannah Marth, 26, has been charged with institutional sexual assault and sexual assault by a sports official, both third-degree felonies, authorities say

By Nicole Acosta
Published on April 14, 2023 12:55 PM
Hannah Marth
Hannah Marth.

A Pennsylvania high school coach was arrested after authorities allege she sexually abused a teenage student for more than a year.

Hannah Marth, 26, of Walnutport, has been charged with institutional sexual assault and sexual assault by a sports official, both third-degree felonies, Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck said in an April 13 press release.

According to the statement, Marth was a javelin coach for the Northampton Area High School Track and Field team. She has since been relieved of her duties.

Authorities said while Marth was working at the high school, she was allegedly involved in a "sexual relationship" with a 17-year-old boy in the track and field program that began in May 2021.

Investigators learned that on May 22, 2021, Marth allegedly texted the student-athlete around 2 a.m. and invited him to her Lehigh Township home for sex. There, she "initiated sexual contact with the victim," the release alleges.

Marth later confessed to police in an interview that she had "romantic involvement" with the boy in May 2021, authorities allege. The teen allegedly told investigators he and Marth were in a relationship that lasted until October 2022.

"A trusted relationship between a student athlete, an athlete's parent, and a coach can be a vulnerable one," D.A. Houck said in the statement.

"An abuse of that relationship shows a coach's blatant disregard for the well-being of those she or he coached, and above all – the law. This defendant defied that trust when she committed this alleged crime against the victim," he added.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage, and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Easton Area schools Superintendent David Piperato confirmed in a statement Thursday that Marth was a teacher with the Easton Area School District, LehighValleyLive reports.

"As a practice, the School District does not comment on ongoing criminal matters or personnel matters," the statement reads, in part, per the outlet. "However, the School District intends to cooperate fully with the authorities in this matter and will take all necessary action to ensure the safety of our students."

Marth was arraigned on the charges on April 13, and is being held on $75,000 unsecured bail, court records show. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.

It's unclear if she has retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

