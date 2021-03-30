Ryan Eberly's wife Julie was shot through her car's passenger door around 11:40 a.m. Thursday

Pa. Husband Describes Fatal Road Rage Shooting of Wife on Way to Anniversary Getaway: She 'Yelled My Name'

A Pennsylvania man is opening up about the tragic road rage shooting that killed his wife last week.

Ryan Eberly's wife Julie was shot through her car's passenger door around 11:40 a.m. Thursday, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Facebook.

Julie and Ryan had been driving southbound on Interstate 95 at the time of the shooting.

They were headed for a getaway on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary, Ryan told WGAL.

"I changed lanes, and a car was coming behind me. I didn't see that he was going around me. I pushed him to the shoulder mistakenly. As soon as I was able, I gave him room to get back on the highway. No car contact," Ryan said.

Ryan and Julie Eberly Image zoom Credit: Facebook

Not long after, the vehicle — which investigators describe as a silver or grey 2000 Malibu or Impala with dark tinted windows and chrome around the frames — came back toward the couple's car.

"I saw in my mirror that he was passing us to the right. Gunshots were fired, and our car was hit. My wife yelled my name, and I asked if she was hit. She said yes," Ryan told WGAL.

Julie was taken to the UNC Southeastern Hospital, where she died. Ryan was uninjured.

In another press release Friday, the sheriff's office said that a $10,000 reward was being offered for information "leading to probable cause for the issuance of warrants and the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Julie Eberly."

"The reward was provided to the Sheriff on Friday afternoon by a Robeson County resident that wishes to remain anonymous," the press release said.

Ryan and Julie Eberly Image zoom Credit: Facebook

"While we hope that anyone with information in this case would come forward, this provided incentive should be cause to do so even more. I appreciate the resident coming forth with this reward," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement.

Julie leaves behind six children, according to the local news outlet. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for her family.

Ryan told the local news station, "I need, as a husband, to do everything in my physical power to do whatever I can to bring her justice."