Coroner Says Pa. Grandpa Set Fire That Killed Self, Son and 2 Grandchildren in Triple Murder-Suicide

Officials investigating the suspicious deaths of four people in a Pennsylvania apartment fire have concluded that the blaze was intentionally set by a 67-year-old man, and that the victims were his adult son and his two grandchildren.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick identified Jafar Afshar as the grandfather who died in Friday's deadly fire — a fire they believe he started.

Hetrick told reporters the other victims in the triple murder-suicide were fast asleep as the fire spread.

Jafar's actions, Hetrick said, killed his son, 36-year-old Saeed Afshar, and his two grandchildren — an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

Hetrick said Jafar doused the apartment with flammable accelerant before sparking the fire.

No motive for the killings has been discussed.

Afshar and his children died from thermal burns and smoke inhalation, as did Jafar.

According to a GoFundMe campaign launched by a relative to pay for the three funerals, the children were Darius and Ziporrah Afshar.