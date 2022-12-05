4-Year-Old Pa. Girl Is Allegedly Shot to Death While Grocery Shopping with Her Mom

Authorities are searching for the perpetrators responsible for the fatal shooting of a little girl at a Pennsylvania grocery store.

Police in Pittsburgh confirmed that the victim, who was identified by loved ones as 4-year-old Kaari Thompson, according to WTAE-TV, died as a result of the gunfire.

Kaari's mom was also injured in the shooting and remains hospitalized in critical condition, the outlet reports. Police do not know whether the girl or mom were the targets of the shooting.

Thursday evening, police responded to a call of shots fired at the Brooklyn Food Market, where they discovered the mother and daughter suffering from gunshot wounds.

The pair were rushed to a local hospital, where Kaari was pronounced dead.

"In four years, she gave me more joy than most people can get in 40 years," her grandfather Kirk Thompson told WTAE during a vigil Sunday.

"Our whole family is devastated," Heather Thompson, Kaari's aunt said, per the station. "This was senseless. Why would you gun down a 4-year-old?"

Police said the "shooters fled in unknown directions" and no arrests have been made.

"Anybody that saw or heard anything, anybody that has information that they're hearing... we're asking and pleading with anybody to come forward and share that with us," Pittsburgh Police Zone 5 Commander Stephen Vinansky said, according to KDKA-TV.

A motive remains under investigation.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Kaari to help offset funeral costs.