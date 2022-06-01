Penn. Dad Faces Triple-Murder Charge In Connection with Killings of Girlfriend and Her Pregnant Friend

Police in Pennsylvania have accused a 23-year-old man of killing the mother of his child and the woman's best friend, who was five-months pregnant.

PEOPLE confirms that Mamadou Kallie has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, endangering the welfare of a child, carjacking and fleeing and eluding.

All of the charges follow a violent incident that unfolded Sunday evening in Valley Township.

A statement from prosecutors alleges that Kallie fatally shot his girlfriend, 20-year-old Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz, and her best friend, 21-year-old Kimberly Ortiz-Zayas, following a domestic incident Sunday evening.

"At 9:21 p.m., Coatesville Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300-block of Mount Pleasant Street between [Kallie] and Rodriguez-Diaz while they were visiting friends," reads the statement.

Rodriguez-Diaz was inside a Toyota Corolla with their 22-month-old child in the backseat. The statement alleges she "told officers that everything was fine," but that later, "the defendant became agitated when police questioned the victim."

Kallie walked away from the vehicle and entered a black Ford Edge. "After speaking with the victim and defendant, Rodriguez-Diaz drove off with the child in the back, and police cleared the scene," the statement says.

Approximately 30 minutes later, police in Valley Township received reports of an accident and shots fired. "A witness told police she heard nine shots fired, and another witness reported seeing a black SUV flee the scene," says the statement.

Officers arrived to find Rodriquez-Diaz unresponsive in the driver's seat of the Toyota Corolla. She had been shot multiple times, and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at an area hospital for treatment.

At the scene, police followed a trail of blood from the car's passenger door to Ortiz-Zayas, who was lying on the side of the road.

First responders declared her dead at the scene, along with her unborn child.

Authorities said the shooting was witnessed by Rodriguez-Diaz' and Kallie's young child. After the shooting, police allege Kallie grabbed the child and fled in the SUV. Evidence at the scene indicates Kallie steered the Ford Edge into Rodriquez-Diaz's vehicle, police say.

Later, just before 11 p.m., Kallie allegedly carjacked a black Infiniti in West Chester.

"After a police pursuit involving multiple police units, where they attempted to stop the Infiniti using sirens, lights, and stop sticks, the defendant was stopped in Caln Township at 11:04 p.m.," reads the statement. "The defendant exited the car holding a gun to himself. Police successfully negotiated a peaceful surrender, and the defendant was taken into custody at 11:41 p.m."

Kallie had blood on his shirt at the time of the arrest, according to the statement.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan called the killings "senseless" and "outrageous."

"Domestic violence continues to plague our communities and homes, and its ripple effect has life-altering consequences for too many people," said Ryan. "We will do everything in our power to hold Mamadou Kallie accountable for these premeditated, intentional, and cold-blooded murders."

The couple's child "was later found uninjured in Coatesville with relatives of the defendant," Ryan's statement said.

Kallie is being held without bond, and PEOPLE could not determine who his lawyer is. No pleas have been entered to the charges, either by Kallie or on his behalf.

A GoFundMe campaign is now live and accepting donations to cover Rodriguez-Diaz's funeral costs. There's also a fund seeking help paying for Ortiz-Zayas' funeral.