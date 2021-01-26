Pa. Family of 4 Is Found Dead in Basement in Suspected Murder-Suicide 

Police are investigating which of the family members committed the shooting

A family of four has been found dead in their Pennsylvania home, and authorities believe that their deaths were the result of a murder-suicide.

The adult victims were identified as 50-year-old Deepak Prabakhar Kulkarni and 47-year-old Arti Madhusudan Ayda. Their two sons, ages 15 and 8, were also found dead. All four bodies were found in the basement of the family's townhome in West Whiteland Township, Pennsylvania.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, police encountered the gruesome scene on Sunday afternoon. Authorities told the newspaper that that the wife's relatives had traveled from New Jersey to visit the family, but received no answer when they knocked on the door. Worried, a family member called 911 and asked police to do a welfare check.

When officers arrived on the scene, they used a garage-door opener from one of the family's cars to gain entry into the home. Police have not revealed who the shooter was.

According to Kulkarni's LinkedIn profile, he worked as a software analyst. His wife worked as an application developer for the University of Pennsylvania. They had lived in the neighborhood for about two years.

The violence has rocked the quiet neighborhood. "It was a little surprising that nobody heard anything," neighbor James Bowers told CBS News.

Neighbor Karen Stankiewicz told the Inquirer that Kulkarni had been chatty and friendly until recently, when he seemed "not his usual self."