Pennsylvania Dad Ambushed, Fatally Shot While Pumping Gas in Broad Daylight
Police are searching for two suspects they believe are responsible for fatally shooting a Philadelphia dad at a gas station in broad daylight.
According to a Philadelphia Police Department news release which did not specify a motive, the shooting happened Monday afternoon.
Surveillance video provided by authorities shows two suspects dressed in all black get out of a 2009 red Mazda 3, armed. The pair of shooters — one of which appears to be firing a semi-automatic rifle — chase down and shoot the victim, 30-year-old Brandon Dixon, at a local gas station as he attempts to pump gas.
He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to law enforcement.
"He didn't deserve this. My son did not deserve to die like this," Brandon's mom, Lisa Dixon, told WPVI-TV on Wednesday as she paid a visit to the crime scene.
"I'm just hurt. I'm searching for answers," she said. "I just need to see him. I came back here because I just need to be where he was last alive."
According to KYW-TV, Brandon leaves behind a daughter.
"She woke up yesterday morning and she said, 'Mom-mom, I'm sad.' I said, 'Baby, I'm sad too,'" Lisa told the outlet.
Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspects' vehicle bearing the New Jersey license plate V62-PWX.
Philadelphia police are also offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who can offer information leading to the arrest of the two gunmen.
Police say detectives investigating the case can be contacted at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-3335. Tips can be texted to 215-686-8477.