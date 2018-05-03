Motive Remains Mystery in Slaying of 'Nice, Young' Pa. Couple: 'Difficult to Say What This Was all About'

Investigators say a 26-year-old Pennsylvania man suspected of murdering a young couple inside their home on Tuesday acted alone, though his motive remains unknown.

Victims Tyler Roy, 28, and his wife Christina Roy, 27, were identified Wednesday, a day after a painter walked into their split-level home and discovered one of their bodies, officials said.

The suspect in their murder, Daniel Mooney, was found dead on Wednesday from an apparent drug overdose. Gregg D. Shore of the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office told The Morning Call that they believe that he didn’t have help in the murders.

“Our team is unequivocally convinced that he killed the victims and that he acted alone,” Shore told the paper. “Both victims had been stabbed multiple times and both victims were shot. It’s clear there was a struggle in the upstairs of the home.”

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on Thursday to determine which of the wounds killed the Roys.

Christina Roy, Tyler Roy Bucks County District Attorney's Office

The couple’s SUV and Mooney’s cell phone were recovered Wednesday morning, officials said. Despite the fact that the Mooneys and Roys were neighbors, Shore said officials do not believe there was a prior relationship between the couple and Mooney, as Mooney had not been living with his family, NBC Philadelphia reports.

“It’s very difficult to say what this was all about,” said Shore. “It’s very obvious the suspect has struggled with drug addiction issues.”

Daniel Mooney Bucks County District Attorney's Office

“They seemed to be a nice, young couple that just happened to be unfortunate victims in this case,” he says.

Tyler and Christina Roy did not have any known enemies. He was a construction estimator and she was a photographer. They had recently been remodeling their home, which was nine miles outside of Philadelphia.

Police are still seeking anyone with information about Mooney and are asked to call 215-322-6114.