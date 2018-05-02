Pa. Couple Killed Inside Their Home — as Person of Interest Is Found Dead

The 26-year-old Pennsylvania man suspected of murdering a young couple inside of their home on Tuesday has been found dead.

Daniel Mooney was found dead on Wednesday from an apparent drug overdose, Greg Shore of the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office told CBS Philadelphia.

Tyler Roy, 28, and his wife Christina Roy, 27, were identified Wednesday, a day after a painter walked into their split-level home and discovered one of their bodies, officials said.

Bucks County detectives and Northampton Township police were searching for Mooney, who they described as a person of interest in the case, according to a press release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s office.

“We believe he could be armed,” said First District Attorney Gregg D. Shore at a news briefing. “He certainly may be dangerous based on the goings-on over the past couple of days.”

Shore told reporters Mooney could be walking with a “pronounced limp.” Officials were seeking to speak with Mooney about the homicides, the theft of the couples’ Ford Edge SUV, as well as a separate arrest warrant for an alleged unrelated vehicle theft.

The couple’s SUV and Mooney’s cell phone were recovered Wednesday morning, officials said. Officials do not believe there was a prior relationship between the couple and Mooney, according to the statement.

“They seemed to be a nice, young couple that just happened to be unfortunate victims in this case,” Shore said.

Autopsies will be conducted on Thursday to determine their cause of death. Police are still seeking anyone with information about Mooney and are asked to call 215-322-6114.