Pa. Chorus Teacher Arrested After Husband Allegedly Finds Evidence on iPad of Sexual Contact with Student

A Pennsylvania chorus teacher was arrested Monday on accusations she had sexual contact with a student.

Olivia Ortz, a former teacher at Wilmington Area High School, is charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility, all felonies.

She has since been released on a $150,000 bond.

The New Wilmington Police Department got involved in the Ortz case on April 18 after they were contacted by the principal at Wilmington Area High School, the student's school.

Police learned that Ortz's husband, a contract employee with the school district, reached out to the school after he returned home from a school trip to Florida and allegedly found "evidence that his wife Olivia was having an inappropriate relationship" with a 17-year-old student, a press release states.

Ortz's husband allegedly found a letter sent to Ortz by the student on an iPad, Chief Carmen Piccirillo tells PEOPLE.

"They have both worked with this student on stage productions in our school district," says Piccirillo. "And obviously he was appalled. He knew she was underage and he's a [mandated] reporter. And so, he does the right thing. And the next day a Saturday, he contacts the school principal."

The teen initially denied the contact but police say she later admitted she had sexual contact with the teacher.

"The student indicated that at first she considered Olivia Ortz a 'safe adult' that she trusted and confided in about her personal problems and relationship problems, but then it turned into a romantic relationship," the release states.

The student allegedly told police that she was invited to Ortz's home in Sharon on April 7 when Ortz's husband was out of town. She told police she stayed overnight and "engaged in sexual activity," according to the release.

The student alleged she returned after that to "comfort" Ortz after her husband learned of the alleged sexual contact.

On May 5, police served search warrants at Ortz's home as well as on her cellphone and iPad.

"At that time Olivia became aware of the active police investigation and the potential charges against her," the release states. "Instead of terminating her contact with the involved teen, the two continued to communicate with each other using the Spotify music app."

"They were communicating by going into a specified playlist under each of their public profiles and leaving messages for each other," Piccirillo alleges. "They felt nobody would discover that. They came up with a code word in case something happened, or they got discovered."

Piccirillo says the code word they used was "fried rice."

More than 100 messages were posted to Spotify from May 10 to May 11, the document states.

Piccirillo compared Ortz's alleged actions to fraud cases he has worked on: "I always tell people when I talk about fraud, the first thing a con artist, the first thing a thief steals is your trust," he says. "Once they steal your trust, they can steal your wallet right in front of you. And to me, this is just a theft of trust. Once you steal your trust, everything else is available to take."

Ortz surrendered to police on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.