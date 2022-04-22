Yaseem Jenkins — who was 11 months old at the time of the shooting — was struck four times, including once in the head, say authorities

3-Year-Old Pennsylvania Boy Whose Father Used Him as a Human Shield in 2019 Shooting Dies

A Philadelphia toddler whose father used him as a human shield during a 2019 shooting that stemmed from a drug deal has died.

During a Thursday press conference, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called the death of 3-year-old Yaseem Jenkins "a tough moment."

Krasner revealed his office believes the child's death stemmed from injuries he sustained from being shot, years ago.

"We are awaiting a medical examiner's report on the cause of death, but we have reason to believe his cause of death is his original injury," Krasner said.

According to KYW-TV, when Jenkins was 11 months old, his father, then 25-year-old Nafes Monroe, used him as a human shield, during an Oct. 2019 drug deal gone awry. Monroe tried to pay for drugs using counterfeit money. During the exchange, another man fired shots.

Jenkins was struck four times, including once in the head, per WPVI-TV.

"He was using counterfeit money to purchase drugs knowing that counterfeit money is very upsetting to drug dealers, and when they find out they're being burned with counterfeit money, they act violently," Anthony Voci, Homicide Unit Chief with the District Attorney's Office, told KYW in 2019.

The shooting left Jenkins in critical condition.

During that time, Monroe was arrested for his involvement in the incident. Philadelphia police charged him with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child, and later pleaded guilty to both charges.

During Thursday's press conference, Krasner revealed that if medical examiners deem Jenkins' death to be a result of the injuries he sustained in the shooting, more charges could follow.