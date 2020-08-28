Police say the bullet burst through a window and then two walls before striking the baby in the head inside the residence

1-Year-Old Pa. Boy Was Sleeping When Bullet from Crossfire Entered His Home and Killed Him

A 1-year-old boy died after an errant bullet from a street shootout burst through a window and then two walls before hitting the child in the head as he lay sleeping inside a Pennsylvania residence, police said.

“Zykier Young should not be dead,” said Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert, reports the Post-Gazette. “And my heart breaks for the family. I can’t even imagine what they’re going through today with the loss of their child. It’s senseless.”

Officers responded to several 911 calls about multiple shots fired just after 6 p.m. Monday on Rhine Place in the Spring Hill community, police said in a news release.

After they arrived, officers were pointed toward the residence where they found the injured child, and as a sergeant drove the victim to the hospital, two other officers held the baby in the backseat while trying to control the bleeding.

The child reached the hospital in critical condition, and later was pronounced dead.

"Words cannot explain our grief at this moment," the child's family said in a statement delivered through a spokesperson to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA.

Zykier Young

A GoFundMe page was set up for donations to help the family.

Neither the family nor the child appeared to be targeted in the shooting, which evolved from the motivation "to enact violence on another,” Cmdr. Victor Joseph said, according to the Post-Gazette.

Police have surveillance video and ballistics evidence, along with a description of at least one possible suspect, but no arrests in what Joseph described as a “very active investigation.”

The death “really tugs on the emotional heartstrings of everybody, and if people can’t rally around and support this investigation and give information here — this is a baby,” he said. “This is an innocent, innocent baby.”

“There were numerous witnesses out there ... and we need their help,” he said.

“Didn’t get a chance to grow up in the love of a family that was full of love,” Dorothy Stubbs, the pastor of New Evangelistic Ministries, said Wednesday at a gathering to support the child's mother and grandparents, where white balloons were released to commemorate the boy's first birthday, reports KDKA.

“An athlete that didn’t get to be on the field, a scholar that didn’t even get a chance to pick up a book,” added Andrew Dent, the pastor of Canaan Baptist Church.