18-Month-Old Pa. Boy Killed in Drive-By Shooting Police Believe Targeted Other Person in Car

De'Avry Thomas was found in a Jeep, dead from a single gunshot wound

Authorities are searching for a second suspect involved in the deadly drive-by shooting of a Pittsburgh toddler.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired downtown, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas — who police believe was not the intended target — was found in a Jeep, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I wish I was there for my nephew. I wish this situation was prevented," De'Avry's aunt Amya Thomas told WPXI-TV at a vigil for the boy.

"He means a lot to me. He's taught me a lot. I'm a new mom myself. I just recently had my own son, but he was like a son to me. He really was."

Citing the criminal complaint, the outlet reports surveillance footage showed a person hanging outside the passenger side window of a vehicle, firing a gun at the Jeep carrying De'Avry, then fleeing the scene.

A tip led police to find the suspects' abandoned vehicle.

DNA and fingerprint analysis on a nearby Red Bull can helped police connect 26-year-old Londell Falconer, the suspected driver, to the boy's death, per the outlet.

Markez Anger Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

On Monday, Falconer was reportedly injured in a separate shooting.

While he initially denied involvement in De'Avry's killing, he allegedly confessed to being the driver after police showed him surveillance footage during an interview at the hospital, police said, according to WPXI.

He faces charges of homicide and criminal conspiracy. It wasn't immediately clear if Falconer retained an attorney or entered a plea.

"I don't understand why. I don't understand who would want to harm someone like an innocent 1-year-old. He was soon to be 2," said Thomas.

Now, police are searching for the alleged gunman, 23-year-old Markez Anger, who faces charges of homicide, criminal conspiracy and firearms offenses.