Pa. Boy Found Hanging From Rafters With Sister Was 'Bullied,' 'Didn't Want To Go Alone': 911 Call

Newly released audio exchanged between dispatchers and first responders in Albany Township, Pennsylvania, possibly sheds light onto the deaths of two young siblings found last month by their mother hanging from a basement support beam next to chairs that had been tipped over.

In audio obtained by the Morning Call of Allentown, dispatchers alert police to a 911 call from the mother of 8-year-old Conner Snyder and Brinley Snyder, 4.

The dispatcher informs the officers of the situation, saying that the mother, identified as Lisa Snyder, told them Conner was “bullied” at school and “made threats of doing this” before.

As the audio continues, the dispatcher relays to responding officers that Conner had specified in his threats that he “didn’t want to go alone.”

Both deaths remain under investigation.

Snyder refused to comment on the audio when reached by the Morning Call Wednesday. The paper reports that, after her children died on Sept. 26, three days after they were airlifted to a nearby hospital, she updated her Facebook profile with a photo and the saying, “Words scar, rumors destroy, bullies kill.”

Both children were found unconscious by their mother, hanging from opposite ends of a wire dog lead with plastic coating on the afternoon of September 23.

According to police, the children’s mother returned to their home around 4:30 p.m., finding two dining room chairs tipped over on the floor near her children’s bodies.

The children were unconscious and in cardiac arrest when they were found, but medics revived them en route to the hospital. However, on September 26, both children were removed from life support, dying within 14 minutes of each other.

A cause and manner of death is still pending.

No arrests have been made.

Along with their mother, the two siblings lived in the home with a teenaged brother.

