Pa. Boy, 7, Dies and Mom Is Charged — and Aunt Says Dad Was Desperately Trying to Get Custody

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy whose mother is charged in connection with his death.

On Sunday, Tazmir Ransom was taken to a Philadelphia hospital after he had trouble breathing. According to police, Tazmir was suffering from multiple severe injuries and died three days later, CBS3 and PennLive report.

His mother, 26-year-old Natasha Franks, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses. She has not been charged with murder.

Details about the boy’s injuries and how he died have not been revealed.

“It’s just heartbreaking. He just turned seven,” Tanjala Pinckney, Tazmir’s aunt, told WPVI. “There was no reason for her to take his life she wasn’t supposed to have him. She could have just gave him back to us.”

Pinckney alleged there were signs of abuse and that Tazmir’s dad had tried to get custody of him.

“It looked like he was being abused over the last couple months,” Pinckney told ABC3. “My brother kept trying to go down and get custody back and trying to do what he needed to do to get him.”

The investigation remains ongoing. It is unclear whether Franks has an attorney or has entered a plea.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to http://www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.