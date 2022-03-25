21 Years After Teen's Body Is Found Frozen in Rural Pa., Details Emerge About His Suspected Killer

Shamar William Washington, seen here with his two brothers

An arrest has been made in the decades-old murder of 17-year-old Shamar William Washington, whose frozen remains were found dumped in rural Pennsylvania by a group of hunters in 2001.

Online court records confirm that Brian Quinn, 44, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with Washington's death in early January 2001.

Quinn was arrested in New Jersey on March 10, a day after the formal criminal complaint was filed against him, PEOPLE confirms. But new details in the case emerged Thursday with the unsealing of his arrest affidavit.

The arrest follows recent revelations, authorities have confirmed.

A statement on the arrest from Pennsylvania State Police confirms Washington was last seen alive on New Year's Day, 2001.

The teen was reported missing on Jan. 7, 2001, after family and friends hadn't heard from him for several days.

Authorities believe Washington was murdered in a woods in Williamsport, Pa., and later transported to the wooded area in Hemlock Township where he would be found.

An autopsy revealed Washington's throat had been slashed, and that he had been shot in the back of the head. He was also stabbed multiple times, and his body showed trauma consistent with a beating, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Washington's body was discovered by hunters, partially covered in snow at the bottom of an embankment along a rural road, according to police.

The Patriot-News reports that in Quinn's arrest affidavit, investigators note he was identified as a possible suspect soon after the brutal killing after discussing his alleged crime with friends and cellmates.

brianquinn Brian Quinn

One friend told police in March 2001 that Quinn — 24 at the time of Washington's murder — allegedly asked to borrow his pickup truck in order to move a body. The man told police Quinn said he and another male killed a drug dealer during a robbery gone bad, the site reports, citing the arrest affidavit.

Quinn allegedly told the friend that the dealer pulled out a gun, and that after they managed to wrestle it away from him, they used it to shoot him in the head. According to the affidavit, cited by the Patriot-News, Washington did not die from the gunshot, so they stabbed him with an ice pick.

In April 2001, Quinn allegedly told detectives he bought crack from Washington, and acknowledged borrowing a friend's truck — but said he'd heard someone else committed the murder.

Police said they spoke to three other witnesses — a female whom Quinn had stayed with in 2002 and 2003 and two men Quinn had shared prison cells with — who claimed Quinn told them he'd killed Washington.

Last month, detectives met with Quinn's ex-girlfriend, who said she received a note from him during a prison visit in which he allegedly confessed to the murder — referring to Washington by his nickname, "Casper."

The Patriot-News reports she told police she ate the note before leaving the prison and confided she had struggled for years having this information.

It was unclear Friday morning if an investigation into a second suspect was ongoing.