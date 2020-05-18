Josiah James McIntosh, 27, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, arson, terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of a child

Penn. Man Allegedly Tried to Set 4-Year-Old on Fire, Said He Was Trying to Burn ‘the Demon’ Out

A Pennsylvania man has been charged after he allegedly poured gasoline on his four-year-old son to burn a "demon" out of him.

Josiah James McIntosh, 27, was taken into custody last week and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, arson, terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of a child.

The West Hills Regional Police Department were called to a residence in Johnstown, about 75 miles east of Pittsburgh, around 1 p.m. on March 13 for a domestic disturbance.

The boy’s grandfather told police he came home and, when he smelled the odor of gasoline in the house, began questioning McIntosh, his son.

“When questioning his son, Josiah McIntosh, he stated to his father, ‘If we can get the demon, I’ll burn it out of him,” according to a police probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE. “When questioned again, Josiah McIntosh made the same statement. Mr. McIntosh then told Josiah if you dumped gas on him, you can get the **** out of my house.”

West Hills Regional Police Department officer Christopher Kesslak tells PEOPLE that McIntosh then allegedly attacked his father twice. The first time he allegedly punched him in the right jaw and then hit him in the head with a brick as the older man tried to push him out of the home.

“The son picked up a brick and smashed the father in the side of the head,” Kesslak claims.

The father was able to call 911, and McIntosh ran from the house but police picked him up a block away.

“He was in possession of a lighter,” Kesslak says.

“This whole community has turned upside down,” he adds. “This doesn’t surprise me. The homicide rate is up. The drugs are up. This place hasn’t changed in 30 years.”