Authorities Search For Pa. Teen Who Allegedly Sexually Abused, Tried to Smother 5-Year-Old Girl

Police in Pennsylvania believe a 16-year-old boy who is wanted for the sexual assault and attempted murder of a 5-year-old girl may be in Maryland.

The search for Octavian Perez continued Thursday — days after police first obtained a warrant for the boy’s arrest.

According to that warrant, provided to PEOPLE, Perez allegedly sexually assaulted the child at a residence inside a Gettsyburg home, demanding the little girl manipulate his penis.

The warrant further alleges he touched the child’s private parts during the incident, which occurred on Monday afternoon.

During the course of the crime, Perez allegedly used a pillow to smother the girl into unconsciousness.

Perez is facing formal attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and indecent assault charges.

Investigators believe he headed to Baltimore after Monday’s assault.

A witness also came forward, telling police that Perez told her he had been drinking and thought he had choked and killed a girl.

Anyone with information concerning Perez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police at (717) 334-8111.